Mountcastle powers Orioles to 8-2 win over Jays

SARASOTA – Ryan Mountcastle hit two home runs, drove in four runs and led the Baltimore Orioles to an 8-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in exhibition baseball action at Ed Smith Stadium on Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old Mountcastle, who was born in Winter Springs, Fla. — 230 kilometres from the Orioles spring training home in Sarasota — hit a three-run homer in the third inning off of Jays’ starter Eric Lauer, then hit a solo shot in the seventh off of reliever Justin Bruihl.

The Orioles, who will be the Blue Jays’ opponent on March 27 for the home opener in Toronto, outhit the Canadian crew 10-4.

Cedric Mullins (second inning) and Ryan O’Hearn (third inning) each hit home runs to give the Orioles an early 2-0 lead before Mountcastle made it 5-0 on a third inning line drive to left field.

Jordan Westburg and Tyler O’Neill had RBI-singles in the fourth to put Baltimore up 7-0.

Bo Bichette hit a home run in the sixth for the Blue Jays and Leo Jimenez had an RBI-single an inning later to make it 7-2. Mountcastle’s second home run of the game in the bottom of the seventh made it 8-2.

Lauer pitched three innings for the Jays, giving up four hits, five runs, three home runs and two walks. He struck out three. Ryan Yarbrough pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up four hits, two runs and a walk.

Cade Povich pitched five inning of no-hit ball for the Orioles, striking out six and walking three.

The Jays have Wednesday off and play the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2025.