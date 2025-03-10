Best mattresses to get your most restful sleep yet

Send this page to someone via email

Looking to get your best night’s sleep yet? It’s 2025 and time for an upgrade. Check out our top picks including award-winning mattresses. From cooling to memory foam to foldable options, there’s a perfect mattress out there for every type of sleeper.

Leesa Original King Mattress No need to compromise on space—stretch out and relax on the Leesa Original King Mattress from Article. With breathable foam layers and a pressure-relieving design, it delivers the perfect blend of support and comfort. $1954 at Article (was $1979)

The Endy Mattress The famous Endy Mattress lets you customize the firmness for your perfect sleep. Proudly designed and made in Canada, its breathable foam keeps you cool, while pressure-point relief helps you wake up refreshed and ache-free. $820 at Endy

Silk & Snow The S&S Mattress You had me at premium memory foam! Get ready for lots of lazy Sunday mornings with this sleep set-up. $800 at Silk & Snow

Zinus Queen Mattress - 10 Inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress Stay cool, sleep clean, and wake up refreshed—the soothing gel memory foam and natural infusions in this mattress keep you comfy while caring for the planet. $275 on Amazon

6 Inch Memory Foam Folding Mattress this convertible foldable mattress transforms from a lounge chair to a bed, making it perfect for small spaces, guests, and on-the-go adventures. With its plush memory foam and breathable design, you’ll enjoy cloud-like comfort whether you’re camping, relaxing, or hosting overnight visitors. $209.99 on Amazon

Zinus Twin Mattress Searching for the perfect bed for your little one? The Zinus Twin Mattress offers all the same great features in a compact size. Designed for a cool and comfortable sleep, it features 8 inches of Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam for superior pressure relief. With CertiPUR-US certified foam and a 10-year warranty, it’s a safe and reliable choice for growing kids. $155 on Amazon

Casper Dawn Mattress Made from Casper’s signature foam for breathability and pro support foam for lasting support, you can’t go wrong with the Dawn Mattress! The foam reduces motion transfer and comes in medium-firm or extra firm options. $749 at Casper (was $999)

