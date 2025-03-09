Score exclusive discounts on your favourite Canadian brands

Now more than ever, supporting homegrown brands is a meaningful way to shop—while still scoring great deals. Here at The Curator, we’re dedicated to spotlighting Canadian brands our readers love, especially in light of recent events. Whether you’re looking for cozy bedding from Silk & Snow, stylish essentials from Roots, or wellness must-haves from Blume, we’ve rounded up the best discounts on Canadian products so you can save big while backing businesses close to home.
Webber Naturals Magnesium Gummies make it easy and delicious to support muscle function, bone health, and nutrient metabolism—no pills required! With a tasty chewable format and highly absorbable magnesium citrate, they’re a fun and simple way to nourish your body every day.
Attitude Hand Soap is a gentle, eco-friendly choice, made with 98.9% naturally sourced ingredients like orange leaf extract to nourish and restore your skin. With its eco-refill packaging and 100% vegan formula, it’s a feel-good way to keep your hands clean and soft while caring for the planet.
