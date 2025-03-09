Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Score exclusive discounts on your favourite Canadian brands

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted March 9, 2025 9:06 am
1 min read
canadian brand deals View image in full screen
Save big while supporting Canadian.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Now more than ever, supporting homegrown brands is a meaningful way to shop—while still scoring great deals. Here at The Curator, we’re dedicated to spotlighting Canadian brands our readers love, especially in light of recent events. Whether you’re looking for cozy bedding from Silk & Snow, stylish essentials from Roots, or wellness must-haves from Blume, we’ve rounded up the best discounts on Canadian products so you can save big while backing businesses close to home.

 

Blume Cloud Mug Pink
Whether it’s a morning latte or an evening tea, this limited-edition Blume cloud mug makes every moment feel like Cloud 9.
$21.00 at Well.ca (was $24.96)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Kim and Pom Sugar Cookies Candle
Hand-poured with love in an 8oz glass jar, this 100% soy wax candle makes a thoughtful gift that warms hearts with its delicious scent and clean, toxin-free burn.
$23 on Amazon (was $24.99)

 

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
This Vitruvi Stone Diffuser will fill the room with calming scents. Its sleek, minimalist design and quiet diffusion make it the perfect companion for a peaceful, aromatic escape.
$119.2 on Amazon (was $149)

 

Webber Naturals Magnesium Gummies 75mg Raspberry
Webber Naturals Magnesium Gummies make it easy and delicious to support muscle function, bone health, and nutrient metabolism—no pills required! With a tasty chewable format and highly absorbable magnesium citrate, they’re a fun and simple way to nourish your body every day.
$17.59 at Well (was $21.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

ATTITUDE Hand Soap
Attitude Hand Soap is a gentle, eco-friendly choice, made with 98.9% naturally sourced ingredients like orange leaf extract to nourish and restore your skin. With its eco-refill packaging and 100% vegan formula, it’s a feel-good way to keep your hands clean and soft while caring for the planet.
$18.74 on Amazon (was $24.99)
More Recommendations

 

Roots Whistler Alpine Goods Crew
The Roots Whistler Alpine Goods Crew is perfect for embracing mountain vibes, with its soft, comfy fabric. Whether you’re lounging or exploring, it’s the ultimate sweater to keep you warm and cozy.
$86.99 at Roots (was $108.00

 

Silk & Snow Muslin Cotton Bedding Refresh Bundle
Transform your bed into the ultimate cozy escape with the Silk & Snow Muslin Cotton Bedding Refresh Bundle. Mix and match soft, breathable textures for a peaceful night’s sleep.
359.55 at Silk & Snow (was $470)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.

Get weekly The Curator news

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

You may also like:

ATTITUDE All-Purpose Cleaner Disinfectant  – $11.24

The Unscented Company, Hair + Body Essentials – $50.11

Vitruvi Cloud Humidifier – $223.20

Green Beaver All Natural Organic Toothpaste – $22.99

Lululemon Smooth Spacer Quarter Zip – $138

More from The Curator
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices