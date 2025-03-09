Score exclusive discounts on your favourite Canadian brands

Send this page to someone via email

Now more than ever, supporting homegrown brands is a meaningful way to shop—while still scoring great deals. Here at The Curator, we’re dedicated to spotlighting Canadian brands our readers love, especially in light of recent events. Whether you’re looking for cozy bedding from Silk & Snow, stylish essentials from Roots, or wellness must-haves from Blume, we’ve rounded up the best discounts on Canadian products so you can save big while backing businesses close to home.

Blume Cloud Mug Pink Whether it’s a morning latte or an evening tea, this limited-edition Blume cloud mug makes every moment feel like Cloud 9. $21.00 at Well.ca (was $24.96)

Kim and Pom Sugar Cookies Candle Hand-poured with love in an 8oz glass jar, this 100% soy wax candle makes a thoughtful gift that warms hearts with its delicious scent and clean, toxin-free burn. $23 on Amazon (was $24.99)

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser This Vitruvi Stone Diffuser will fill the room with calming scents. Its sleek, minimalist design and quiet diffusion make it the perfect companion for a peaceful, aromatic escape. $119.2 on Amazon (was $149)

Webber Naturals Magnesium Gummies 75mg Raspberry Webber Naturals Magnesium Gummies make it easy and delicious to support muscle function, bone health, and nutrient metabolism—no pills required! With a tasty chewable format and highly absorbable magnesium citrate, they’re a fun and simple way to nourish your body every day. $17.59 at Well (was $21.99)

ATTITUDE Hand Soap Attitude Hand Soap is a gentle, eco-friendly choice, made with 98.9% naturally sourced ingredients like orange leaf extract to nourish and restore your skin. With its eco-refill packaging and 100% vegan formula, it’s a feel-good way to keep your hands clean and soft while caring for the planet. $18.74 on Amazon (was $24.99)

More Recommendations Nutbar founder Kate Taylor Martin shares her top wellness tips

Roots Whistler Alpine Goods Crew The Roots Whistler Alpine Goods Crew is perfect for embracing mountain vibes, with its soft, comfy fabric. Whether you’re lounging or exploring, it’s the ultimate sweater to keep you warm and cozy. $86.99 at Roots (was $108.00

Silk & Snow Muslin Cotton Bedding Refresh Bundle Transform your bed into the ultimate cozy escape with the Silk & Snow Muslin Cotton Bedding Refresh Bundle. Mix and match soft, breathable textures for a peaceful night’s sleep. 359.55 at Silk & Snow (was $470)

