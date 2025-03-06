Man shot by Edmonton police believed to have killed gangster same day: ASIRT

Send this page to someone via email

A man that was found in a stolen car and later killed by police is believed to have been the killer behind the death of a gang member in central Edmonton on New Year’s Eve in 2021.

On Thursday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team released its report into that police shooting death.

While not known to the officers at the time of this incident, both ASIRT and Edmonton police now say the 33-year-old unnamed suspect is believed to have been responsible for a murder that had occurred earlier that day involving a high-ranking member of the Redd Alert street gang.

Police responded at 3:35 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2021 to a home near 120 Avenue and 93 Street in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood, where Sheldon Johnson, 31, was found dead of a gunshot wound. No suspects were identified at that time.

On that same day around 8:30 a.m., a green Chrysler 300 was reported stolen near 111 Avenue and 82 Street.

A few hours later, just after noon, two downtown division officers on patrol were driving north on 97 Street near 111 Avenue, when they spotted the stolen car.

They began following the Chrysler and said initially, it was following the rules of the road but then, increased its speed despite icy winter conditions.

View image in full screen Edmonton police cars seen in the area of 116 Avenue and 92 Street where officers fatally shot a suspect on Dec. 31, 2021. Dean Twardzik/Global News

At that point, ASIRT said the officers declared a criminal flight but because of public safety concerns, did not pursue the car and lost sight of it. They continued patrolling, and spotted the car again in an alley, where the officers reported it lost control and hit a parked car.

ASIRT said at that point the cruiser activated its lights and sirens and went after the stolen Chrysler. Other EPS officers in cruisers joined in.

ASIRT said the officers involved in the car chase and ensuing police shooting were not aware of suspect’s involvement in the homicide at the time, so it did not factor into their decision-making in the moment.

However, the information helps to understand the suspect’s motivation and state of mind of “not wanting to be apprehended by police, and potentially facing a lengthy period of incarceration.”

Eventually, the Chrysler collided with a snow bank on the southeast side of 92 Street and 117 Avenue in a residential area, and several police cruisers went to box the car in.

The man who was driving the stolen car got out holding a sawed-off shotgun that had a shoulder strap attached.

A shotgun used by a suspect on Dec. 31, 2021. ASIRT

A shotgun used by a suspect on Dec. 31, 2021. ASIRT

ASIRT said several statements from the officers involved indicated the man aimed the gun at one of the police cruisers and fired.

The door of one of the cruisers was damaged by several shotgun pellets. The man then turned to walk away from the officers.

In the moment, one of the officers thought their partner had been shot so he took out his service pistol.

Other officers on scene did the same, fearing for both their safety and the residents in the area.

View image in full screen An Edmonton Police Service cruiser was shot by a suspect on Dec. 31, 2021. ASIRT

Four officers fired their guns at the suspect. The first officer fired eight rounds, the second officer fired two rounds, the third officer fired one round and the fourth fired four rounds.

An autopsy found four of those bullets went into the man, who died of multiple gunshot wounds. Toxicology results also found a relatively high concentration of methamphetamine in his system.

ASIRT said after the man was shot, he fell to the ground and a police dog dragged him away from his shotgun. Police handcuffed him and began CPR, but he died.

In its final report into the police shooting four years ago, ASIRT concluded the officers were justified in their use of force and no charges will be laid.

The Edmonton Police Service also said on Thursday their homicide investigation into Johnson’s death is also now closed.

“EPS Homicide Section has since confirmed that the 33-year-old male responsible for Johnson’s death died in an officer-involved shooting following a criminal flight from police later that same day. As such, no charges will be laid, and the investigation is concluded.”