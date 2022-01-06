Menu

Crime

Police identify victim of north Edmonton homicide

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 7:38 pm
A photo of Sheldon Johnson, who Edmonton police say was the victim of a homicide on Dec. 31, 2021. View image in full screen
A photo of Sheldon Johnson, who Edmonton police say was the victim of a homicide on Dec. 31, 2021. Supplied by EPS

Police say a man found dead in a north Edmonton home late last month was the victim of a homicide and are asking the public for tips that could help with their investigation.

At about 3:35 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, Edmonton Police Service officers were called to a “trouble unknown call” at a residence in the area of 120 Avenue and 93 Street.

“Upon arrival, EPS members discovered Sheldon Johnson, 31, deceased inside the residence,” police said in a news release issued Thursday, noting an autopsy determined he was the victim of a homicide.

“Cause of death is not being released at this time for investigative purposes.”

Police did not say if any arrests have been made in the case or if they have any suspects.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s death is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

