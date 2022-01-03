Menu

Crime

Homicide unit investigates suspicious death in downtown Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 3:07 pm
EPS generic vehicle stock photo Edmonton police vehicle View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide section is investigating the suspicious death of a 54-year-old man.

At about 1:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to an assault at a homeless shelter in the area of 100 Street and 105A Avenue.

Read more: Edmonton police say man found dead in Sherwood Park area was victim of homicide

When police arrived, paramedics were already performing life-saving measures on the man. He was transported to hospital where he died of his injuries, police said in a media release Monday afternoon.

The homicide section has taken over the investigation. Police said witness interviews are underway.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Read more: Second-degree murder charge laid in northeast Edmonton shooting death

The man’s identity has not been released.

Edmonton police said this is their first suspicious death investigation of 2022.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile device. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

