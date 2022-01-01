Edmonton police investigating suspicious death in city’s northwest

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in the northwest that happened in the early morning hours on Dec. 31.

Police said officers were called at 3:35 a.m. on Friday to a residence in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood, near 120 Avenue and 94 Street.

When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old man dead inside. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday to determine his cause of death.

Anyone with any information should call Edmonton Police at 780-423-4567 or by dialing #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers.