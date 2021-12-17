Edmonton police investigate suspicious death after man found dead in vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found inside a vehicle in north Edmonton.

On Wednesday, police responded to the area of 120 Avenue and 82 Street in the Eastwood neighbourhood after receiving a call reporting an alleged impaired driver in a parked vehicle.

Police were then directed to another parked vehicle, which was covered in snow and appeared to be abandoned.

Read more: Homicide detectives probe suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

Police said that vehicle was unlocked. Inside, officers discovered a dead man.

The EPS homicide section has since taken over the investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the man’s death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.