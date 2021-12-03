Homicide detectives probe suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A man was found dead inside a northeast Edmonton home on Friday afternoon after police officers were dispatched to the residence because of a weapons complaint, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

Officers were called to a residence in the area of 67 Street and 127 Avenue at about 12:40 p.m.

Police said the man’s death has been deemed suspicious and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.