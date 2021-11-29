Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in Balwin neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death after a man died from his injuries Sunday evening.

Police were called to a home near 130 Avenue and 69 Street around 7:40 p.m. for a weapons complaint. When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man in medical distress.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The Edmonton medical examiner has scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday morning as homicide detectives continue their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the suspicious death is asked to contact the EPS by phone at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online.

