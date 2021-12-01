Police confirm man found dead at oil lease site north of Edmonton was victim of homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that the man found dead after a fire broke out on an oil lease site in Sturgeon County last month was the victim of a homicide, the Edmonton Police Service said Wednesday.

“The cause of death is being withheld for investigative purposes,” police said in a news release, noting the autopsy took place on Nov. 24.

On Monday, Nov. 22, officers from the Morinville RCMP detachment found human remains at the site of a fire in the area of Township Road 580 between range roads 243 and 244. Homicide detectives say the remains were later determined to be those of Cody Sinclair, 30, who was reported missing on Nov. 18.

“Sinclair was reportedly last seen on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, after being released from the Royal Alexandra Hospital (in Edmonton) at approximately 10:30 p.m.,” police said last month. “Investigators later learned he was also seen in the Prince Charles neighbourhood on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Police have no other evidence of life since this date.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sinclair’s disappearance was considered out of character, and family, friends and police had expressed concern about his safety.

While the EPS said its detectives have been working closely on the case with the Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit, the EPS’ homicide section is now leading the investigation.

Police have not said if they have a suspect or suspects in connection with Sinclair’s death.

Anyone with information about the homicide or Sinclair’s disappearance is asked to phone the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

On Dec. 1, 2021, the Edmonton Police Service said an autopsy has determined Cody Sinclair was the victim of a homicide. Supplied by EPS