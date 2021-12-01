Menu

Canada

Body found after fire breaks out at abandoned building in central Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 9:56 am
A man's body was found in an burnt building at the corner of 95 Street and 106 Avenue in the central Edmonton McCauley neighbourhood on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. View image in full screen
A man's body was found in an burnt building at the corner of 95 Street and 106 Avenue in the central Edmonton McCauley neighbourhood on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Global News

A man’s body was found in a burned-out building in the central Edmonton McCauley neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the abandoned building at the corner of 95 Street and 106 Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.

Four fire crews arrived at the boarded-up property about three minutes later and quickly got the flames under control, the city said.

Edmonton Police Service investigators on scene after a man’s body was found in an burnt building at the corner of 95 Street and 106 Avenue in the central Edmonton McCauley neighbourhood on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton Police Service investigators on scene after a man’s body was found in an burnt building at the corner of 95 Street and 106 Avenue in the central Edmonton McCauley neighbourhood on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Global News

An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson said the fire was declared out at 5:35 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

There was no word yet on the cause of the fire, but EFRS said the Edmonton Police Service would be investigating. Forensic investigators arrived at the scene after the fire was put out.

Trending Stories

Many neighbourhoods north and east of downtown Edmonton have seen an uptick in fire calls this past year.

In a six-month period between May and October of this year, there were 281 fire-related events — compared with 148 in the six-month period between November 2020 and April.

Read more: ‘Steady increase’ of suspicious and deliberately set fires in northeast Edmonton

The fastest-growing cause is fires that are deliberately set or are suspicious, and fires in vacant buildings and outside are seeing the largest increase in frequency, EFRS said when releasing the data last week.

The fire department is improving its data collection and reporting systems to better track the fires and determine the root causes.

All fire incidents — regardless of cause, criminality or severity — are also now reported directly to Edmonton police in real-time to improve the response.

Click to play video: 'Number of suspicious and deliberately set fires increasing in northeast Edmonton' Number of suspicious and deliberately set fires increasing in northeast Edmonton
Number of suspicious and deliberately set fires increasing in northeast Edmonton – Nov 17, 2021

— with files from Emily Mertz, Global News

