Police release identity of north Edmonton homicide victim

The Edmonton Police Service has released the identity of a man found dead at a north Edmonton home last week.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, police were called to a report of a dead man at a residence in the area of 133 Avenue and 90 Street in the Glengarry neighbourhood.

On Wednesday morning, police said the man has been identified as 50-year-old Carlo Deluca.

An autopsy determined he died as a result of blunt force trauma. His death has been ruled homicide.

Further details surrounding the man’s death have not been released.

In a news release Wednesday morning, the EPS asked anyone who may have dashcam or surveillance video from the area to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

