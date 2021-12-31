Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot and killed by police in central Edmonton, police watchdog investigating

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 7:22 pm
Edmonton police cars are seen in the area of 116 Avenue and 92 Street where officers fatally shot a suspect on Dec. 31, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police cars are seen in the area of 116 Avenue and 92 Street where officers fatally shot a suspect on Dec. 31, 2021. Dean Twardzik/Global News

Alberta’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a man was fatally wounded in a police shooting in central Edmonton on Friday.

In a news release, the Edmonton Police Service said officers came across an allegedly stolen vehicle travelling in the area of 92 Street and 112 Avenue at 12:06 p.m. According to police, the vehicle “entered into a criminal flight from police” two minutes later.

“At approximately, 12:18 p.m., officers again located the same stolen vehicle being driven by a male suspect near 97 Street and 111 Avenue,” the EPS said. “Shortly thereafter, the suspect vehicle reportedly collided with an unoccupied vehicle on 95 Street and entered into a criminal flight with police following. The suspect vehicle continued travelling eastbound on 118 Avenue at various speeds, before veering into a snowbank near 117 Avenue and 92 Street.

“The lone male occupant of the suspect vehicle emerged and attempted to flee the area on foot. It was at this time that the male suspect produced a firearm, and police subsequently discharged their firearms in response.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the man was fatally wounded.

The EPS said it would not provide further details as the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has now assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagedmonton police service tagEPS tagStolen Vehicle tagASIRT tagAlberta Serious Incident Response Team tagOfficer-Involved Shooting tagpolice-involved shooting tagDeadly police shooting in Edmonton tagFatal police shooting in Edmonton tagMan shot by police in central Edmonton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers