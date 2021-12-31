Man shot and killed by police in central Edmonton, police watchdog investigating

Alberta’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a man was fatally wounded in a police shooting in central Edmonton on Friday.

In a news release, the Edmonton Police Service said officers came across an allegedly stolen vehicle travelling in the area of 92 Street and 112 Avenue at 12:06 p.m. According to police, the vehicle “entered into a criminal flight from police” two minutes later.

“At approximately, 12:18 p.m., officers again located the same stolen vehicle being driven by a male suspect near 97 Street and 111 Avenue,” the EPS said. “Shortly thereafter, the suspect vehicle reportedly collided with an unoccupied vehicle on 95 Street and entered into a criminal flight with police following. The suspect vehicle continued travelling eastbound on 118 Avenue at various speeds, before veering into a snowbank near 117 Avenue and 92 Street.

“The lone male occupant of the suspect vehicle emerged and attempted to flee the area on foot. It was at this time that the male suspect produced a firearm, and police subsequently discharged their firearms in response.”

Police said the man was fatally wounded.

The EPS said it would not provide further details as the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has now assumed responsibility for the investigation.

