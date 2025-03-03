Menu

Politics

Ford urging Buy Ontario approach as tariffs loom, says he may legislate it

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2025 1:39 pm
1 min read
Doug Ford urges retailers to label Canadian-made products, says he may legislate it
WATCH: Doug Ford urges retailers to label Canadian-made products, says he may legislate it
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is considering Buy Ontario legislation in the face of threatened tariffs from the United States.

President Donald Trump has said Tuesday would be the day he puts tariffs of 25 per cent on Canadian goods into effect, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy.

Speaking to a mining conference in Toronto just days after winning a third majority government, Ford said he is prepared to follow through with previously announced measures to respond to tariffs, including removing American alcohol from Liquor Control Board of Ontario shelves and ripping up a $100-million deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX for Starlink internet in remote areas.

Today he also says he is urging consumers, retailers and municipalities to source goods from Ontario, and from elsewhere in Canada if they can’t be found in the province.

He says he is “asking politely” before he implements legislation.

Energy Minister Stephen Lecce also says Ontario is looking at a surcharge on every megawatt of energy the Americans buy from the province.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

