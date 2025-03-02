6 best deals of the week

Looking to shop discounts?
Save big on LG, Philips and more coveted brand items.
Movie nights just got better with the LG 86 inch 4K LED smart TV, delivering crisp details and vivid colours for an immersive viewing experience. The whole family will thank you for this purchase!
Get your daily dose of fresh juice with ease using this powerful cold press juicer. With a large feed mouth, high-power masticating technology, and easy-to-clean design, making healthy juice at home has never been so simple and quiet. Grab it while it’s 83% off!
Crafted from ultra-sharp Japanese stainless steel, this set makes the perfect gift for any home cook or professional chef. With an ergonomic design, built-in sharpener, and a full range of knives, it’s your all-in-one kitchen essential.
No need to spend money on Starbucks when you can brew the perfect cup every time with the Philips 800 automatic espresso machine—just add your favourite coffee, customize your strength, and let the magic happen. The frother tops off your creation with a creamy finish, making every sip a cafe-worthy experience.
More Recommendations
This one piece bathing suit for women combines a graceful scoop neck and square back for the perfect summer look, no matter the season. With its stretchy fabric and removable cups, you’ll feel free and fabulous while soaking up those vacation vibes.
This standing desk blends ultimate stability with ergonomic design, offering smooth transitions between sitting and standing while keeping your workspace organized and stylish. With adjustable heights, built-in storage, and compatibility for monitor mounts, it’s the perfect solution to boost both comfort and productivity throughout your workday.
You may also like:
Get weekly The Curator news
Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Samsung 27-inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor – $128.00
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Eyelash Mascara – $10.05
Botanic Hearth Tea Tree Shampoo and Conditioner Set – $23.76
Comments