Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator

6 best deals of the week

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted March 2, 2025 10:16 am
1 min read
amazon best buy deals View image in full screen
Save big on LG, Philips and more coveted brand items.
Looking to shop discounts?

Save big on LG, Philips and more coveted brand items.

 

LG 86 Inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV
Movie nights just got better with the LG 86 inch 4K LED smart TV, delivering crisp details and vivid colours for an immersive viewing experience. The whole family will thank you for this purchase!
$999.99 at Best Buy (was $1699.99)

 

Cold Press Juicer
Get your daily dose of fresh juice with ease using this powerful cold press juicer. With a large feed mouth, high-power masticating technology, and easy-to-clean design, making healthy juice at home has never been so simple and quiet. Grab it while it’s 83% off!
$109.99 on Amazon (was $639.99)
Knife Set with Built-in Sharpener
Crafted from ultra-sharp Japanese stainless steel, this set makes the perfect gift for any home cook or professional chef. With an ergonomic design, built-in sharpener, and a full range of knives, it’s your all-in-one kitchen essential.
$79.99 on Amazon (was $159.99)

 

Philips 800 Automatic Espresso Machine With Milk Frother
No need to spend money on Starbucks when you can brew the perfect cup every time with the Philips 800 automatic espresso machine—just add your favourite coffee, customize your strength, and let the magic happen. The frother tops off your creation with a creamy finish, making every sip a cafe-worthy experience.
$429.99 at Best Buy (was $949.99)

 

Tummy Control One Piece Bathing Suit for Women
This one piece bathing suit for women combines a graceful scoop neck and square back for the perfect summer look, no matter the season. With its stretchy fabric and removable cups, you’ll feel free and fabulous while soaking up those vacation vibes.
$31.44 on Amazon (was $36.99)
Electric Standing Desk with Drawers
This standing desk blends ultimate stability with ergonomic design, offering smooth transitions between sitting and standing while keeping your workspace organized and stylish. With adjustable heights, built-in storage, and compatibility for monitor mounts, it’s the perfect solution to boost both comfort and productivity throughout your workday.
$189.99 on Amazon (was $269.99)

More from The Curator
