5 items our beauty editor is loving this month

As The Curator’s beauty editor, it’s my duty to test out buzzy beauty products when they’re sent my way. Every month, I handpick which ones are worth sharing with our readers—only a select few make it to the top of my list. Read on for this month’s shining stars.

Pixi DetoxifEYE Beauty Hydrogel Under-Eye Patches Is there such a thing as being too obsessed with under-eye patches? I think not. I keep a few in regular rotation, but lately, there’s one I’ve been reaching for nonstop. Enter these caffeine- and hyaluronic acid-infused gems. Late nights spent glued to a backlit screen often leave my eyes looking tired and, well, a little zombie-like—cue the dreaded bags. But these patches? Instant refresh. Their cooling, calming formula works like a wake-up call for weary eyes, de-puffing and hydrating in mere minutes. Sometimes, I’m tempted to never take them off—if that’s wrong, I don’t want to be right. $46.9 on Amazon $37 at Shoppers Drug Mart

OPI RapiDry Quick Dry Nail Polish in Secs Appeal The year was 2010, OPI was in its prime and I was a teenager who wore little to no makeup, but instead took pride in a good at-home manicure. Now, with its bright new bottle and fast-drying formula, OPI is capturing the hearts (and nails) of a fresh generation. While I haven’t been able to resist the siren song of the nail salon in recent years, I indulged myself in a DIY pedicure that felt ever-so nostalgic, but with a twist. The bold red colour, the smudge-proof finish, the brush that coats your entire nail in a stroke–OPI 2.0 has arrived, and my high school self could not be more elated. Gone are the days of ‘Big Apple Red’–it’s 2025, and I’m in my ‘Secs Appeal’ era. $11.98 on Amazon

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Baume Light AP+M Winter will forever be my skin’s arch-nemesis. This year, I was determined to fight off the dreaded dryness—then this came into my life, saving me from the season’s harsh grip. As a longtime fan of La Roche-Posay’s efficacious formulas, saying yes to testing this formula was a no-brainer. Packed with nourishing shea butter and niacinamide, this all-over body cream replenishes moisture in a pinch, leaving my skin soft and supple without a trace of tackiness. I like to slather it on before bed and wake up to skin that feels smoother, soothed and ready to take on the cold. $33.95 on Amazon

Rhode Peptide Lip Shape Miss Hailey has done it again—first with her peptide lip treatment, and now with these sculpting lip liners. Lip liner has always been a non-negotiable in my routine—I honestly can’t remember the last time I left the house without it. In fact, I often prefer liner over an all-over lip shade since it lets me enhance my shape where I lack natural pigment. The magic of this formula? Its creamy, ultra-blendable texture that creates a softly contoured effect rather than a harsh, defined line. The built-in silicone tip helps to diffuse the colour, but I personally love using my fingertip to blur the edges for a fuller, pillowy pout. $39 at Rhode Skin

Looky Deluxe Metal Face Roller Facials have become my latest guilty pleasure—not just for the glow but for the way they leave my face looking sculpted. But in between appointments, a little puffiness always sneaks back in (salty snacks are another guilty pleasure of mine), so I reach for this face roller to keep things in check. You can use it morning and night, but I love it before bed for a bit of lymphatic drainage and relaxation. My moisturizer provides just the right amount of glide, though sometimes I opt for a face oil when I’m in the mood for a longer, more indulgent session. Trust me—your cheekbones will thank you. $19.99 on Amazon

