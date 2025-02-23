SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Lifestyle

Recipe: Cioppino

By Chef Wayne Sych, Joe Fortes Special to Global News
Posted February 23, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
Cioppino is sure to impress any dinner guest!.
Cioppino is sure to impress any dinner guest!. Global News
Cioppino

serves 4

45ml                     olive oil

180ml                  white onions, julienned

180ml                  carrots, julienned

180ml                  leeks, white part only, julienned

180ml                  celery, julienned

180ml                  fennel bulb julienned

30ml                     chopped fresh parsley

240ml                  tomato paste

5ml                        fresh thyme

2 cloves              chopped garlic

10ml                     sambal oelek

5ml                        fennel seeds

2L                           fish stock

500g                      fresh fish, cut into 1-inch cubes

8pc                        large prawns

8pc                        large scallops

400g                      fresh clams

400g                      fresh mussels

15ml                     salt

2.5ml                    pepper

Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a large pot that will fit all the seafood.

Add the onions, carrots, leeks, celery, fennel bulb and garlic, and sauté for 3-4 minutes until softened.

Add the fennel seeds, fresh thyme and tomato paste and simmer for 2-3 minutes.

Add the fish stock, sambal oelek, salt and pepper.

Bring broth to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer for 25-30 minutes.

Add salmon, halibut, prawns, scallops, clams and mussels.

Stir gently and cover.

Cook until clams and mussels open and seafood is cooked for approximately 6-8 minutes.

Sprinkle the fresh chopped parsley over top.

Remove from heat and serve immediately with crusty bread on the side.

