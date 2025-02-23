Recipe: Cioppino

Cioppino
serves 4
45ml olive oil
180ml white onions, julienned
180ml carrots, julienned
180ml leeks, white part only, julienned
180ml celery, julienned
180ml fennel bulb julienned
30ml chopped fresh parsley
240ml tomato paste
5ml fresh thyme
2 cloves chopped garlic
10ml sambal oelek
5ml fennel seeds
2L fish stock
500g fresh fish, cut into 1-inch cubes
8pc large prawns
8pc large scallops
400g fresh clams
400g fresh mussels
15ml salt
2.5ml pepper
Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a large pot that will fit all the seafood.
Add the onions, carrots, leeks, celery, fennel bulb and garlic, and sauté for 3-4 minutes until softened.
Add the fennel seeds, fresh thyme and tomato paste and simmer for 2-3 minutes.
Add the fish stock, sambal oelek, salt and pepper.
Bring broth to a boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 25-30 minutes.
Add salmon, halibut, prawns, scallops, clams and mussels.
Stir gently and cover.
Cook until clams and mussels open and seafood is cooked for approximately 6-8 minutes.
Sprinkle the fresh chopped parsley over top.
Remove from heat and serve immediately with crusty bread on the side.
