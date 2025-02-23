Recipe: Cioppino

See more sharing options

Cioppino

serves 4

45ml olive oil

180ml white onions, julienned

180ml carrots, julienned

180ml leeks, white part only, julienned

180ml celery, julienned

180ml fennel bulb julienned

30ml chopped fresh parsley

240ml tomato paste

5ml fresh thyme

2 cloves chopped garlic

10ml sambal oelek

5ml fennel seeds

2L fish stock

500g fresh fish, cut into 1-inch cubes

8pc large prawns

8pc large scallops

400g fresh clams

400g fresh mussels

15ml salt

2.5ml pepper

Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a large pot that will fit all the seafood.

Add the onions, carrots, leeks, celery, fennel bulb and garlic, and sauté for 3-4 minutes until softened.

Add the fennel seeds, fresh thyme and tomato paste and simmer for 2-3 minutes.

Add the fish stock, sambal oelek, salt and pepper.

Bring broth to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer for 25-30 minutes.

Add salmon, halibut, prawns, scallops, clams and mussels.

Stir gently and cover.

Cook until clams and mussels open and seafood is cooked for approximately 6-8 minutes.

Sprinkle the fresh chopped parsley over top.

Remove from heat and serve immediately with crusty bread on the side.