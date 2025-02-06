Tariff watch: Nova Scotia starts 1-800 hotline as Trump threat lingers

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has launched a 1-800 hotline and survey to better gauge how U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threat is affecting businesses in the province — and to shape its “tariff response.”

“Now more than ever, we need to be Nova Scotia loyal. Our local businesses know this, and they’re looking for ways to grow their business across Canada and internationally. They’ll have questions, and we’re here to help,” said Premier Tim Houston in a Thursday release.

Houston went on to say the province hopes the United States “will not reinstate this harmful policy” and that, in the meantime, government will take “strong action” to help businesses stay strong and competitive.

According to government’s statistics, Nova Scotia exports to the U.S. were worth $4.4 billion and imports were $682.7 million in 2023. The leading exports were tires, fish, prepared seafood, forest products, aerospace products and plastics.

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Nova Scotia business plans to cut ties with American suppliers over Trump tariffs

Trump signed an executive order Saturday that imposed a 25 per cent tariff on almost all Canadian goods and a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian energy products that would have come into effect Tuesday. Ottawa and the provinces quickly announced its own counter-measures.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Trump announced Monday that the tariffs will be “paused” for up to 30 days after Trudeau agreed to increase border security measures in an afternoon call.

“If the Trump Tax returns, it will raise costs for everyone on both sides of the border,” Houston said in the release.

For now, the province has launched a tariff information line at 1-800-670-4357 where businesses can identify any barriers they encounter trying to expand into interprovincial or international markets.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Province will take that information into account as it moves forward with its tariff response,” the province noted.

A survey has also been launched on the Government of Nova Scotia website.

In response, NDP Leader Claudia Chender said the Opposition welcomed the survey and hotline because it gives “people an opportunity to engage in this conversation.”

“Now, we need to create a task force that brings together labour, industry, Indigenous representatives, and political and community leaders, similar to what provinces like Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, and B.C. have done,” Chender said in a statement.

She added that with 29,000 jobs directly connected to exports to the U.S., the province had to act quickly to “meet this moment together.”