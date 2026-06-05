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1 comment

  1. Matthew
    June 5, 2026 at 9:13 am

    Perhaps readers are familiar with the sentiment that If you cannot acknowledge that a problem exists, you cannot fix or solve it. Maybe? Sound familiar?

    We are in a textbook recession. Mark Carney knows it, our trading partners know it, all economists know it. It is written in thousands of economics texts published by knowledgeable and respected economists and translated into multiple languages.

    Stop the deflection and acknowledge the problem and do everything in your power to fix it.

    Liberals claim to have elected a superior candidate in that he was a deeply knowledgeable economist over a career politician. So far, he has done little but prove that he will throw away everything he believes in and knows to be true for political expediency.

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Economy

Data says Canada is in a technical recession. This think tank is wary

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2026 8:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre demands Carney clarify whether Canada’s recession is ‘technical’ or reality'
Poilievre demands Carney clarify whether Canada’s recession is ‘technical’ or reality
WATCH ABOVE: Poilievre demands Carney clarify whether Canada’s recession is 'technical' or reality
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The unofficial authority on recession calls in Canada says it’s too soon to use that word to describe the sluggish economy.

Debate has raged on Parliament Hill over whether the country is in a recession since Statistics Canada reported last week that the economy shrank for two quarters in a row.

The C.D. Howe Institute’s Business Cycle Council is traditionally viewed as the arbiter for calling a recession in Canada.

The council says in a bulletin Friday that two quarters of declining GDP in a row are not sufficient to call a recession and urges caution over reading too much into the recent data.

Click to play video: 'Carney acknowledges ‘some weakness’ in economy after Canada enters technical recession'
Carney acknowledges ‘some weakness’ in economy after Canada enters technical recession

The group of economists argues weakness in Canada’s economy is not yet widespread or persistent enough to warrant the recession label, and the marginal decline in the first quarter of the year will be subject to revisions in the months ahead.

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Over the past week, the Conservatives have laid the blame for a “full-blown recession” at the feet of the Liberal government, while Prime Minister Mark Carney argues growth will be uneven as the government tries to pivot the economy away from reliance on the United States.

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