Booze, tolls and procurement: How Maritime provinces are hitting back against U.S. tariffs

Maritime premiers — alongside Canada’s other premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — are hitting back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Trump signed an executive order Saturday evening imposing 25 per cent tariffs on almost all Canadian goods and a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian energy products that come into effect Tuesday.

In response, Trudeau has announced counter-tariffs worth $155 billion, covering everyday items such as beer, wine, fruits, fruit juices, perfume, clothing and shoes.

Shortly after Trump inked the executive order, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston issued a statement saying it was “remarkable to find ourselves at odds with our best friend and neighbour.”

“We must ramp up our focus on finding new markets here at home with programs like Nova Scotia Loyal, focus on developing our own resources, eliminate inter-provincial trade barriers and, finally, of course, look for international diversification,” he said.

In response to the U.S. tariffs, Houston said Nova Scotia will “limit access” to provincial procurement for American businesses, as well as “look for opportunities” to cancel existing contracts.

“[We] will maintain the option to reject bids outright because of President Trump’s unlawful tariffs,” Houston wrote.

Nova Scotia has also doubled the tolls for commercial vehicles from the United States at the Cobequid Pass effective Monday.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) will also remove all American alcohol from its shelves.

Meanwhile, in New Brunswick, Premier Susan Holt said that province’s actions will begin at midnight Tuesday.

“In the face of Trump’s tariff tax New Brunswick alongside Team Canada, is ready to defend our economy. Our team will use every tool in our toolbox to help support New Brunswickers and help end these tariffs,” Holt told reporters Monday.

She noted that NB Liquor sells $40 million worth of American alcohol in their stores, and that she had directed NB Liquor to stop purchasing U.S. alcohol, while also removing products from shelves.

New Brunswick will also be reviewing their procurement processes and will “stop the signing of deals with United States companies, except for critical services for New Brunswickers that cannot be immediately replaced.”

In order to protect its economy, Holt said she’s asked Opportunities NB and the Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour to finalize programs that support workers and entrepreneurs. The province will also review internal trade barriers.

She also advised New Brunswickers to be mindful in their shopping decisions.

“I encourage you all to be intentional about your buying at the grocery store, and buying local and Canadian whenever and wherever you can,” she said in a Monday morning video posted on social media.

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King has also announced the province will remove American products from liquor stores and limit procurement with U.S. companies.

“As the PEI Liquor Control Commission is the sole wholesaler for these products in our province, these products will be removed from the catalogue of products offered by the LCC which will mean that restaurants and agency stores can’t reorder or restock U.S. products,” King wrote on Facebook.