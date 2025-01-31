Nova Scotia RCMP officer charged with assault, placed on administrative duties

See more sharing options

A Nova Scotia RCMP officer has been charged with assault and placed on administrative duties.

The province’s police watchdog says the officer assaulted a woman he knows while he was off-duty on Dec. 20.

In a news release, the RCMP say Const. Reece Smith has been placed on administrative duties and an internal investigation has begun.

Smith is scheduled to appear in Nova Scotia provincial court in Bridgewater, N.S., on Feb. 19.

RCMP Chief Supt. Dan Morrow says the criminal charge is “disconcerting, and undoubtedly alarming.”

He says the RCMP take all allegations of misconduct seriously and the force has high expectations of its officers.