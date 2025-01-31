Menu

Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP officer charged with assault, placed on administrative duties

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2025 3:15 pm
1 min read
An RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference in St. John's on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
An RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference in St. John's on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
A Nova Scotia RCMP officer has been charged with assault and placed on administrative duties.

The province’s police watchdog says the officer assaulted a woman he knows while he was off-duty on Dec. 20.

In a news release, the RCMP say Const. Reece Smith has been placed on administrative duties and an internal investigation has begun.

Smith is scheduled to appear in Nova Scotia provincial court in Bridgewater, N.S., on Feb. 19.

RCMP Chief Supt. Dan Morrow says the criminal charge is “disconcerting, and undoubtedly alarming.”

He says the RCMP take all allegations of misconduct seriously and the force has high expectations of its officers.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

