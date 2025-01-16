B.C. Highway Patrol took an impaired driver off the road every 3 hours in December

Send this page to someone via email

Police agencies in B.C. are concerned that residents are not getting the message about drinking and driving.

Every day in December, BC Highway Patrol took an average of 8.61 impaired drivers off the road.

That’s an impaired driver caught every three hours for 31 days, according to the organization.

“The Winter Impaired Driving Campaign clearly shows that education is not enough for people who choose to drive while impaired,” Supt. Mike Coyle, acting officer in charge of BC Highway Patrol said in a statement.

“Nobody is surprised when they fail a roadside screening device and their vehicle is towed. Enforcement is a necessary follow-up to education.”

The total number of drivers, across five regions, equaled 267.

1:53 Abbotsford police training more officers to detect impaired driving

On Jan. 11, Const. Bill Kou with the North Vancouver RCMP said officers were called to Colwood and West Queens Road around 5:30 p.m. for a report that a vehicle had crashed into a fence and the driver was stumbling around outside.

Story continues below advertisement

“(He) immediately told an officer that he had been drinking and he was driving,” Kou said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“He was the only occupant in that vehicle. Members administered an approved screening device test, which he blew double fail on, and he was issued a roadside suspension with a 30-day vehicle impound.”

Kou said it was lucky the driver and any occupants of the home were not injured.

He said about 20 impaired drivers were taken off the road in North Vancouver in December.

“I would like to let the people know that our members are out day and night, be it day drinking or at night time, we will find you,” Kou said.

“And if you continue this reckless behaviour that puts others in danger and also yourself, you will be caught and you will face legal consequences.”