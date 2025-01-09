Menu

Crime

Calgary tailor charged with sexually assaulting young girl inside shop

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 9, 2025 6:36 pm
1 min read
Calgary police say 63-year-old Zufan Seyoum Gelete, has been charged with sexually assaulting a young girl inside his tailor shop in SE Calgary. View image in full screen
Calgary police say 63-year-old Zufan Seyoum Gelete, has been charged with sexually assaulting a young girl inside his tailor shop in SE Calgary. Global News
Calgary police have charged a 63-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl inside a tailor shop in southeast Calgary.

Police alledge Zufan Seyoum Gelete was working at Absalat Tailor located at 3509 17 Ave. S.E., at the time of the alleged assault.

Investigators say the girl and her mother were shopping in the area at the time when they ran into Gelete, who was a family acquaintance.

They had a brief interaction and the man invited the girl to wait in the shop with him while her mother ran to a nearby business.

Absalat Tailor is located in this strip mall at 3509-17 Ave. SE in Calgary. View image in full screen
Absalat Tailor is located in this strip mall at 3509-17 Ave. SE in Calgary. Global News
While inside the shop, police believe the man forced the girl to sit on his lap while he touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the girl left the tailor shop, located her mother, and told her about the incident.

The girl’s family later contacted police and the Child Abuse Unit launched an investigation.

Gelete was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, and has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under the age of 16.

He is scheduled to next appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

