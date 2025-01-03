Top finds for a stress-free post-holiday cleanup

Wrapping up the holidays means it’s time to take down the festive lights and stow away the Christmas tree. But what about the accidental holiday spills and leftover new year’s confetti? A new year means a fresh start and that can’t happen with last year’s mess still lingering. Worry not – we’ve gathered a collection of cleaning supplies, powerful devices and appliances to help you kick-start your holiday cleanse – including all natural and eco-friendly options. Read on to discover the product essentials for a stress-free post-holiday cleanup.
Infused with plant-based ingredients and natural essential oils, this multi-surface cleaning kit from Saje is an eco-friendly way to keep every corner of your home sparkling clean. Removes dirt, grease and grime, and leaves behind a fresh lemon and grapefruit scent.
Protect your delicate clothing items with these mesh laundry bags that are perfect for any undergarment, including lingerie, underwear, baby socks, hosiery, bras, tights, and stockings. 100% dryer safe and come with colour-coded zippers, making them ideal for organization.
Tackle any mess with ease using Puracy’s 99.9% natural all-purpose cleaner, packed with the refreshing scent of green tea and lime. From kitchen counters to bathroom surfaces, this powerful concentrate turns any cleaning task into a breeze while keeping your home fresh and toxin-free.
Make laundry day a breeze with Saje’s natural wool dryer balls, designed to soften your clothes and reduce drying time. Add a drop of their refreshing Laundry Blend for a fresh, chemical-free scent that will have your clothes smelling as good as they feel.
Say goodbye to household chores with this clever robot vacuum and mop combo—perfect for tackling dust, dirt, and spills in one swift sweep. With its smart navigation and seamless cleaning modes, this little helper keeps your floors sparkling while you relax or take on your day.
If you haven’t tried this viral steam cleaner – now’s your chance. With it’s high pressure power and seven multi-surface cleaning accessories, this device is an absolute game changer when it comes to cleaning floors, furniture, windows, bathrooms and more. It works by heating water to produce steam, which can effectively lift dirt, grime, and stains while killing bacteria, mold, and allergens without the need for harsh chemicals.
This powerful mattress vacuum cleans all the stuff you can’t see. Equipped with 253.7nm UV light, ultrasonic waves, and a steam-free heating system, it maintains a constant 140°F temperature for efficiently cleaning and drying mattresses, pillows, and fabric surfaces.
Cut your cleaning time in half with this powerful electric scrubber designed to tackle tough grime effortlessly. With eight versatile brush heads, it’s your ultimate tool for spotless surfaces all around your home.
