Top finds for a stress-free post-holiday cleanup

Wrapping up the holidays means it’s time to take down the festive lights and stow away the Christmas tree. But what about the accidental holiday spills and leftover new year’s confetti? A new year means a fresh start and that can’t happen with last year’s mess still lingering. Worry not – we’ve gathered a collection of cleaning supplies, powerful devices and appliances to help you kick-start your holiday cleanse – including all natural and eco-friendly options. Read on to discover the product essentials for a stress-free post-holiday cleanup.

Saje Multi-Surface Cleaning Kit Infused with plant-based ingredients and natural essential oils, this multi-surface cleaning kit from Saje is an eco-friendly way to keep every corner of your home sparkling clean. Removes dirt, grease and grime, and leaves behind a fresh lemon and grapefruit scent. $24 at Saje

Mesh Laundry Bag for Delicates Protect your delicate clothing items with these mesh laundry bags that are perfect for any undergarment, including lingerie, underwear, baby socks, hosiery, bras, tights, and stockings. 100% dryer safe and come with colour-coded zippers, making them ideal for organization. $10.99 on Amazon

Tru Earth Multi-Surface Cleaner Eco-Strips Make cleaning simple and sustainable with Tru Earth Multi-Surface Cleaner Eco-Strips. Just dissolve a strip in water, and you’re ready to tackle messes while being kind to the planet. $13.59 on Amazon

Natural All Purpose Cleaner Concentrate Tackle any mess with ease using Puracy’s 99.9% natural all-purpose cleaner, packed with the refreshing scent of green tea and lime. From kitchen counters to bathroom surfaces, this powerful concentrate turns any cleaning task into a breeze while keeping your home fresh and toxin-free. $24.99 on Amazon

Saje Natural Wool Dryer Balls & Laundry Blend Make laundry day a breeze with Saje’s natural wool dryer balls, designed to soften your clothes and reduce drying time. Add a drop of their refreshing Laundry Blend for a fresh, chemical-free scent that will have your clothes smelling as good as they feel. $25 at Saje

Dirty Clean Dishwasher Magnet Never guess again—this sleek stainless steel dishwasher magnet slides to show whether your dishes are clean or dirty. It’s a practical and chic addition to any kitchen. $15.95 on Amazon

Kitchen Soap Dispenser Set Keep your soaps looking as fresh as they make you feel with this amber glass dispenser set. Functional and elevates your kitchen decor – win! $39.7 on Amazon (was $45)

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Say goodbye to household chores with this clever robot vacuum and mop combo—perfect for tackling dust, dirt, and spills in one swift sweep. With its smart navigation and seamless cleaning modes, this little helper keeps your floors sparkling while you relax or take on your day. $180.49 on Amazon (was $379.99)

Handheld Hard Surface Steam Cleaner If you haven’t tried this viral steam cleaner – now’s your chance. With it’s high pressure power and seven multi-surface cleaning accessories, this device is an absolute game changer when it comes to cleaning floors, furniture, windows, bathrooms and more. It works by heating water to produce steam, which can effectively lift dirt, grime, and stains while killing bacteria, mold, and allergens without the need for harsh chemicals. $50.06 on Amazon

Mattress Vacuum Cleaner This powerful mattress vacuum cleans all the stuff you can’t see. Equipped with 253.7nm UV light, ultrasonic waves, and a steam-free heating system, it maintains a constant 140°F temperature for efficiently cleaning and drying mattresses, pillows, and fabric surfaces. $119.99 on Amazon (was $159.99)

Electric Spin Scrubber Cut your cleaning time in half with this powerful electric scrubber designed to tackle tough grime effortlessly. With eight versatile brush heads, it’s your ultimate tool for spotless surfaces all around your home. $47.49 on Amazon (was $71.99)

2-in-1 Electric Window Vacuum Squeegee Say goodbye to streaks and drips with this 2-in-1 Electric Window Vacuum Squeegee. It vacuums up water as you clean, leaving your windows spotless. $99.98 on Amazon

You may also like:

Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set – $49.79

Multi-Purpose Scrub Brush – $19.98

Swiffer Wet & Dry Sweeper Starter Kit – $23.99

Shoe Wash Bags – $19.99

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes – $12.97

The Pink Stuff All Purpose Cleaning Paste – $12.73

The Pink Stuff The Miracle Cream Cleaner – $7.97

Microfiber Cleaning Cloth – $12.99