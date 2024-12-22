SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Lifestyle

Recipe: Smoked salmon-wrapped asparagus tips with horseradish crème and caper flowers

By Caren McSherry Special to Global News
Posted December 22, 2024 11:00 am
1 min read
Think thick when tossing asparagus on the grill
This recipe uses asparagus and Boursin Cheese. AP Photo/Matthew Mead
Smoked salmon-wrapped asparagus tips with horseradish crème and caper flowers.

 

Ingredients:
1 package West Coast Select pre-sliced Smoked Salmon

1 package classic Boursin Cheese (room temperature)

12 fresh asparagus spears

3 tablespoons creamy horseradish

1 cup full-fat sour cream

1/3 cup capers, drained and blotted dry on paper towels

1/3 cup olive oil for frying

Directions:

Blanch the asparagus in salted boiling water then transfer to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process.  Once cool, lay on a kitchen towel, wrap and chill until ready to assemble.

Mix the sour cream and horseradish together and put into a squeeze bottle or a piping bag and set aside.

Once the capers are totally dry, heat the oil, drop one caper into the oil and when it sizzles the oil is ready.  Fry 1 tablespoon of capers  at a time until the caper opens like a flower.  Do not put then all in at once or they will be crowded and not open.

Remove immediately with a slotted spoon and transfer to paper towel to remove any excess oil.

Assembly:

Lay the smoked salmon on your work surface, cut the slices in half and spread lightly with the Boursin cheese.  Cut 3 inches off the top of the asparagus stalk, lay one piece on top of the salmon slice and roll up. Repeat using all the spears.

Place on a serving platter, drizzle with the horseradish crème and sprinkle the caper flowers all over the top.

Makes 12 pieces

