Jasper mayor reflects on 2024 wildfire recovery: ‘Spirit of resilience is everywhere’

The Jasper wildfire was named the top weather event of 2024 by Environment Canada. The fire reached the townsite in late July, destroying roughly one-third of homes and businesses in the community.

Municipality of Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland had a devastating year, both personally and professionally: the wildfire that blazed a path of destruction through the Alberta mountain town claimed his own home, along with hundreds of others.

“I will confess that I have spent possibly less time on my own concerns than I have on community concerns just by the nature of my position. But it will come along,” Ireland said.

The rebuild process has been slower than some would like, but Ireland said his home, which had been in the family for generations, has now been approved for demolition, five months after it was gutted to the foundation.

Before that, an expert had to visit the site to determine if there were any hazardous materials and asbestos which could complicate the demolition.

“So like so many other residents, my wife and I are going through the same process and will get to the same end eventually, which is a rebuild of our family home,” he said.

During that process, the community has one message: it is open for business. Visitors are being encouraged to visit the mountain town this winter, to help the tourism sector recover.

“We are so happy to welcome visitors from across Alberta and throughout Canada and they are returning. But we acknowledge that we have a bit of a limited offer right now,” Ireland said.

The Marmot Basin ski resort reopened in November.

“Conditions are impressively good up there,” Ireland said, “And we’re expecting more snow and a good snow winter.

“We are hopeful that part of our economy will boost the rest and people will continue to return to enjoy a Jasper that is still here.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Ireland said the hope is to see more temporary housing so residents still displaced can return home.

As more businesses reopen, Ireland is looking forward to the new year.

“The spirit of resilience is seen everywhere. There is growing optimism and we continue to look forward to the growth of that throughout 2025.”

Ireland joined Nicole Di Donato to reflect on the fire and the recovery efforts going into 2025.

