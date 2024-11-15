Country Thunder announces 2025 lineup with big names in country and rock

Send this page to someone via email

One of Canada’s top country music festivals will have some big names headed to the stage in 2025 for Saskatchewan’s Country Thunder.

Music superstars Jason Aldean and Bailey Zimmerman as well as the iconic rock group Def Leppard will headline the music festival next summer.

The lineup was officially unveiled at the Rail Yards Saloon in Regina on Thursday night.

Returning to Craven July 10-13, 2025, Country Thunder Saskatchewan will celebrate its 42nd year.

“Merging rock ‘n’ roll royalty with country music’s top talent, the bold 2025 line-up bridges genres and generations, promising an unforgettable experience for festival attendees of all ages,” Country Thunder said in a release.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We’re thrilled to bring this incredible list of talent to Saskatchewan this year,” Country Thunder CEO Troy Vollhoffer said. “Not only can we boast that Jason Aldean and Bailey Zimmerman, two of the biggest names in country music, will be headlining our main stage but we also have Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Def Leppard stepping onto our stage for the first time. Without question, this will be the most epic rock’n’roll party this valley has ever seen.”

Story continues below advertisement

Aldean will return to the festival’s main stage for the first time since 2015. Bailey Zimmerman will be making his Country Thunder Saskatchewan headline debut this summer.

Def Leppard will also be making its debut in Saskatchewan’s largest music festival.

In addition to the headliner announcement, country hitmakers Nate Smith, Tyler Hubbard, Kip Moore, Sara Evans and Mackenzie Carpenter and Award-winning Canadian country artists Tim Hicks, James Barker Band, The Road Hammers, Jess Moskaluke, Owen Riegling, Tommy Charles and Hailey Benedict will join the show.

Juno-nominated country group Hunter Brothers will headline the annual Kick-Off Party.

Tickets can be purchased on the Country Thunder website.