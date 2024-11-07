‘Milestone’: Next phase of Gardiner Expressway work set to begin

Send this page to someone via email

The second phase of construction on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway will begin earlier than initially planned.

Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria called it a “milestone” moment Thursday, and linked the progress to the province’s $73-million investment in the project.

“This milestone means two eastbound lanes on the Gardiner Expressway are now rehabilitated and have reopened,” Sarkaria said.

“Workers will begin the demolition and reconstruction of the two central lanes as early as tomorrow before completing the final third phase of work on the remaining two westbound lanes.”

The project, which began in the spring, has caused significant gridlock and increased time sitting in traffic. The more than 60-year-old roadway was expected to be closed for three years and would only fully reopen temporarily for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Story continues below advertisement

3:37 Update on Toronto’s congestion management plan as Gardiner closes for weekend work

However, in July, the Ontario government announced it would give $73 million to Toronto on the condition that work be allowed to proceed on a round-the-clock basis.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The provincial government said the accelerated timeline would move the current construction completion date to “at least” April 2026 from April 2027.

Last month, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said the project was four months ahead of schedule – a figure reiterated by Sarkaria Thursday.

“There’s various parts to this project.… Sometimes you might not see it, but today is proof that that 24-7 construction is working, and people are seeing the results of that,” he said.

“The money is being well spent with respect to that.”