Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal-area home sales surged as prices rose in October, board says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2024 12:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New mortgage rules take effect in December'
New mortgage rules take effect in December
RELATED - The federal government has unveiled its updated mortgage rules, which are set to take effect on December 15th. How will these new reforms affect the real estate market and homebuyers. Global News real estate expert Nicolas Markou joins Global News Morning’s host Laura Casella with what you need to know – Oct 17, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales surged 43.8 per cent in October compared with the same month last year.

The association says home sales in the region totalled 3,824 for the month, up from 2,659 in October 2023.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The median price for all housing types was up year-over-year, led by an 8.1 per cent increase for the price of a single-family home at $589,000 last month.

The median price for a plex rose 7.1 per cent to $789,500 and the median price for a condominium rose 6.2 per cent to $414,250.

Trending Now

There were 6,258 new listings in the Montreal area last month, up 10.7 per cent from a year earlier.

Active listings for October rose eight per cent compared with a year earlier to 18,201.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices