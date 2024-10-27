Final day of campaigning before election day in Saskatchewan

It’s the final day of the Saskatchewan election campaign.
The Saskatchewan Party is seeking a fifth straight majority after 17 years in office, while the NDP is looking to take back government for the first time since 2007.
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe has promised broad tax relief and to continue withholding federal carbon levy payments to Ottawa.
NDP Leader Carla Beck has pledged to spend more to fix health care and education, pause the gas tax, and remove the provincial sales tax on children’s clothes and some grocery items.
Beck is set to meet with supporters in the afternoon in Regina.
Get daily National news
A spokesperson for Moe says he doesn’t have any public events scheduled for the day.
You can find your voting place and other important election information on the Elections Saskatchewan website.
Comments