SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Clean-up crews hit the ground as North Vancouver digs out from destructive storm

By Simon Little & Alissa Thibault Global News
Posted October 22, 2024 7:09 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver councillor calls for a regional response to atmospheric rivers'
Metro Vancouver councillor calls for a regional response to atmospheric rivers
New Westminster Councillor Daniel Fontaine first proposed the idea of a ‘snow summit' in 2022. Now he says the same coordinated response is needed in other extreme weather events, such as atmospheric rivers. Global News Morning speaks with Fontaine about the importance of developing a strategy to help communities better respond to extreme flooding.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An evacuation order remained in place for six homes in North Vancouver’s Deep Cove neighbourhood on Tuesday, as clean-up crews hit the ground following a destructive storm.

The season’s first atmospheric river dumped an estimated 340 mm of rain on the community over the course of three days, overwhelming creeks and causing debris flows into residential properties.

Thankfully no one was hurt in the area, but the officials have confirmed three deaths related to the storm in other parts of the province.

Click to play video: 'Major cleanup after flood damage on North Shore'
Major cleanup after flood damage on North Shore

District of North Vancouver emergency operations centre director and general manager of engineering Peter Cohen said crews are focused on shoring up private infrastructure like retaining walls and culvers that still pose a life-safety risk.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today they have started to mobilize some equipment. Really what we are trying to find is a way to get proper water flow from Panorama Drive down to the outlet at the water,” he said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Some of the work they are also doing is removing some of the debris deposit that happened from that substantial overflow.”

District of North Vancouver Mayor Mike Little said the damage was another reminder about the need to prepare for the impacts of climate change.

He compared the weekend’s flooding to a storm in 2005 that delivered 275 mm of rain over a five-day period.

Click to play video: 'Sinkholes, debris and damage in North Vancouver neighbourhood following storm'
Sinkholes, debris and damage in North Vancouver neighbourhood following storm
Trending Now

“Under the old way of calculating the frequency of storms, this is a one-in-100-year event, but when you actually do the math on what we are expecting moving forward, it is more like what we should expect every 20, 25 years,” Little said.

Story continues below advertisement

“So we are going to have to re-look at our infrastructure in order to be able to manage these extreme weather events.”

Little said the municipality remains focused on assessing damage, and won’t rescind the local state of emergency and evacuation orders in Deep Cove until the area is deemed safe.

With meteorologists forecasting a shift to a La Nina climate pattern, that could deliver a high precipitation winter, he said, adding the municipality will have to be prepared, and pre-position equipment to respond to potential future heavy rain events.

“It’s definitely eye-opening,” he said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices