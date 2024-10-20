SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Recipes: Celebrating Diwali

By Vikram Singh and Rajat Saini Special to Global News
Posted October 20, 2024 11:00 am
1 min read
Diwali candles. View image in full screen
Diwali candles. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Tasty Shahi Paneer

2 tbsp butter

Paneer cheese

“Tasty Butter Sauce” bottle, or other butter sauce of your choice

150 ml cream

 

Instructions:

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Place 2 tbsp of butter in a pan. Sauté paneer until golden. Add 1 bottle of “Tasty Butter Sauce” and finish by adding 150ml of cream. Cook until boiling.

 

Vegan Tasty Mutter Mushroom

1 tbsp olive oil

2 cups or 16oz button mushrooms (adjust if more or less wanted)

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

1 cup or 8 oz peas (adjust if more or less wanted)

“Tasty Traditional Curry”, or other curry sauce of your choice

100 ml water

 

Instructions:

Add 1 tbsp olive oil to the pan. Sauté the mushrooms and peas. Add 1 bottle of “Tasty Traditional Curry” and 100ml of water. Cook until boiling.

Sponsored content

AdChoices