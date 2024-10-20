Recipes: Celebrating Diwali

See more sharing options

Tasty Shahi Paneer

2 tbsp butter

Paneer cheese

“Tasty Butter Sauce” bottle, or other butter sauce of your choice

150 ml cream

Instructions:

Place 2 tbsp of butter in a pan. Sauté paneer until golden. Add 1 bottle of “Tasty Butter Sauce” and finish by adding 150ml of cream. Cook until boiling.

Vegan Tasty Mutter Mushroom

1 tbsp olive oil

2 cups or 16oz button mushrooms (adjust if more or less wanted)

1 cup or 8 oz peas (adjust if more or less wanted)

“Tasty Traditional Curry”, or other curry sauce of your choice

100 ml water

Instructions:

Add 1 tbsp olive oil to the pan. Sauté the mushrooms and peas. Add 1 bottle of “Tasty Traditional Curry” and 100ml of water. Cook until boiling.