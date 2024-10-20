Tasty Shahi Paneer
2 tbsp butter
Paneer cheese
“Tasty Butter Sauce” bottle, or other butter sauce of your choice
150 ml cream
Instructions:
Get breaking National news
Place 2 tbsp of butter in a pan. Sauté paneer until golden. Add 1 bottle of “Tasty Butter Sauce” and finish by adding 150ml of cream. Cook until boiling.
Vegan Tasty Mutter Mushroom
1 tbsp olive oil
2 cups or 16oz button mushrooms (adjust if more or less wanted)
1 cup or 8 oz peas (adjust if more or less wanted)
“Tasty Traditional Curry”, or other curry sauce of your choice
100 ml water
Instructions:
Add 1 tbsp olive oil to the pan. Sauté the mushrooms and peas. Add 1 bottle of “Tasty Traditional Curry” and 100ml of water. Cook until boiling.
Comments