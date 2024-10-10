Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 police officers hurt during 2 suspected auto thefts in Toronto

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 10, 2024 2:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto Police and Crime Stoppers offer up to $5K reward for auto theft tips'
Toronto Police and Crime Stoppers offer up to $5K reward for auto theft tips
WATCH: Toronto Police and Crime Stoppers offer up to $5K reward for auto theft tips – Aug 20, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three Toronto police officers were injured Thursday afternoon during two suspected auto thefts that occurred almost a block away from each other.

At 12:17 p.m., police said an officer was attempting to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen near Finch Avenue West and Silverstone Drive in Rexdale.

Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle rammed the officer’s scout car, and fled the area. The officer sustained minor injuries. No suspect description was provided.

Some 17 minutes later at 12:34 p.m. near Albion Road and Silverstone Drive, police say they were trying to stop a vehicle that had stolen plates attached to it.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The force said the occupants got out of the car and fled on foot. The officers were hurt during a foot chase, sustaining minor injuries. Two people were later arrested.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Officer shot, residents concerned in Toronto neighbourhood'
Officer shot, residents concerned in Toronto neighbourhood
Trending Now

The incidents come just a week after a Toronto police officer was shot in midtown during an auto theft investigation.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Oct. 2 near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Police said an officer approached two people at the time and one of them shot him, before they both fled the area.

Police said the man accused of attempted murder in the was out on bail at the time, and have charged him attempted murder, breaching a probation order and breaching another order not to possess a firearm. A woman and a 15-year-old were also arrested and charged.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices