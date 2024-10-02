Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop, 1 arrested, 1 at large

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Police Service says one of their officers was shot during a vehicle stop late Wednesday afternoon, and a suspect remains at large.

Police said officers conducting an investigation stopped a vehicle in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue around 5:30 p.m., when one officer was shot.

Sources told Global News officers were investigating a stolen vehicle at the time.

OFFICER SHOT:

Yonge St & Eglinton Ave

5:30pm

– officers conducting an investigation and stopped a vehicle

– one officer shot and taken to hospital via emerg run

– one person arrested on scene

– one person still outstanding

– more information to come#GO2161068

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 2, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Sources said the officer was shot in the abdomen but is in stable condition in Sunnybrook Hospital.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said one suspect was arrested at the scene but that one more person is “still outstanding.”

An officer also fired his weapon at the scene, Toronto police say.

Ontario’s Special investigation Unit is also investigating.

—With files from Global’s Tracy Tong