Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop, 1 arrested, 1 at large

The Toronto Police Service says one of their officers was shot during a vehicle stop late Wednesday afternoon, and a suspect remains at large.
Police said officers conducting an investigation stopped a vehicle in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue around 5:30 p.m., when one officer was shot.
Sources told Global News officers were investigating a stolen vehicle at the time.
Sources said the officer was shot in the abdomen but is in stable condition in Sunnybrook Hospital.
Police said one suspect was arrested at the scene but that one more person is “still outstanding.”
An officer also fired his weapon at the scene, Toronto police say.
Ontario’s Special investigation Unit is also investigating.
—With files from Global’s Tracy Tong
