Crime

Police fired gun at runaway suspect in Toronto officer shooting, SIU says

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 3, 2024 10:22 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop, 1 arrested, 1 at large'
Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop, 1 arrested, 1 at large
WATCH: Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop, 1 arrested, 1 at large
A Toronto police officer shot at a runaway suspect Wednesday after their colleague was injured in a shooting moments before, Ontario’s police watchdog says.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a news release Thursday the officer missed, and the suspect was later arrested. No one was hit by police gunfire, it added.

The officer’s response stemmed from a shooting moments before, the SIU said. At roughly 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers were conducting a robbery investigation in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

At roughly 5:30 p.m., two men approached the officers. One of the men shot an officer and fled, the SIU said. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A second officer discharged his firearm at the man who fled. The man was not struck. Both men were later arrested, and neither suffered serious injuries.

Toronto Police work the scene where a police officer was shot in Toronto, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. The officer was rushed to hospital. View image in full screen
Toronto Police work the scene where a police officer was shot in Toronto, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. The officer was rushed to hospital. Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

Sources told Global News officers were investigating a stolen vehicle at the time. They added the officer was shot in the abdomen and was believed to be in stable condition in Sunnybrook Hospital on Wednesday night.

The shooting led to rush-hour chaos in what is a bustling part of the city, with sirens blaring, a stretch of a major thoroughfare shut down and traffic gridlock.

Toronto police confirmed Wednesday night an officer fired their weapon. The SIU, which investigates the conduct of officials, was called in.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow wrote Wednesday she was wishing the officer a ‘full and quick recovery.”

“Frontline officers put themselves in harm’s way everyday,” she wrote in part.

“And every officer deserves to go home safe.”

Three SIU investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact them.

— with files from Sean Boynton

