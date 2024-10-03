Police fired gun at runaway suspect in Toronto officer shooting, SIU says

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto police officer shot at a runaway suspect Wednesday after their colleague was injured in a shooting moments before, Ontario’s police watchdog says.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a news release Thursday the officer missed, and the suspect was later arrested. No one was hit by police gunfire, it added.

The officer’s response stemmed from a shooting moments before, the SIU said. At roughly 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers were conducting a robbery investigation in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

At roughly 5:30 p.m., two men approached the officers. One of the men shot an officer and fled, the SIU said. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A second officer discharged his firearm at the man who fled. The man was not struck. Both men were later arrested, and neither suffered serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Toronto Police work the scene where a police officer was shot in Toronto, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. The officer was rushed to hospital. Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

Sources told Global News officers were investigating a stolen vehicle at the time. They added the officer was shot in the abdomen and was believed to be in stable condition in Sunnybrook Hospital on Wednesday night.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The shooting led to rush-hour chaos in what is a bustling part of the city, with sirens blaring, a stretch of a major thoroughfare shut down and traffic gridlock.

Toronto police confirmed Wednesday night an officer fired their weapon. The SIU, which investigates the conduct of officials, was called in.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow wrote Wednesday she was wishing the officer a ‘full and quick recovery.”

“Frontline officers put themselves in harm’s way everyday,” she wrote in part.

Story continues below advertisement

“And every officer deserves to go home safe.”

A @TorontoPolice officer was shot this evening performing their duties. Frontline officers put themselves in harm's way everyday, and every officer deserves to go home safe. I wish the officer a full and quick recovery, and my thoughts go out to their family, friends and… https://t.co/HekBPb1BNg — Mayor Olivia Chow (@MayorOliviaChow) October 2, 2024

Three SIU investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact them.

— with files from Sean Boynton