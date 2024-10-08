Saskatchewan Party promises increase in tax credits for persons with disabilities

See more sharing options

REGINA — Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is promising to increase a set of tax credits for persons with disabilities if he’s re-elected on Oct. 28.

He says another four years with his party in government would see a 25 per cent increase in the Disability Tax Credit for adults, the Disability Tax Credit Supplement for children and the Caregiver Tax Credit.

Moe says it means $286 more for each credit per year, on top of other tax reductions announced last week by the Saskatchewan Party.

The income exemption limit under the Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability program, which helps people access long-term income support and other services, would also be increased by $1,000.

The program was introduced by the Saskatchewan Party in 2009.

Moe says his party wants to make Saskatchewan the “best place in Canada for persons living with disabilities.”