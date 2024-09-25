Menu

Crime

Toronto-area man charged with 2nd-degree-murder in death of his mother

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2024 2:47 pm
Click to play video: 'York Region sees 400% increase in carjackings since 2019, police reveal'
York Region sees 400% increase in carjackings since 2019, police reveal
WATCH: York Regional Police shared new details regarding a disturbing rise in violent crimes in the Ontario region, including a 400% increase in carjackings since 2019 – Aug 27, 2024
York Regional Police say a 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree-murder in the death of his mother.

Police say officers responded to a welfare check call at a Richmond Hill residence in the area of Gracedale Drive and Shaftsbury Avenue on Saturday morning, just before 8:30 a.m..

Officers say they located a 60-year-old woman dead inside the home.

York Regional Police Constable Lisa Moskaluk says the cause of death was blunt force trauma and the Richmond Hill man was arrested later on Saturday, following a search.

Moskaluk says the relationship between the deceased and suspect is mother and son.

Police are not looking for any other suspects in the case and are asking anyone with video surveillance footage in the area to contact them.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

