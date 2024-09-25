Toronto-area man charged with 2nd-degree-murder in death of his mother

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

York Regional Police say a 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree-murder in the death of his mother.

Police say officers responded to a welfare check call at a Richmond Hill residence in the area of Gracedale Drive and Shaftsbury Avenue on Saturday morning, just before 8:30 a.m..

Officers say they located a 60-year-old woman dead inside the home.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

York Regional Police Constable Lisa Moskaluk says the cause of death was blunt force trauma and the Richmond Hill man was arrested later on Saturday, following a search.

5:38 Violent Crime and Young People

Moskaluk says the relationship between the deceased and suspect is mother and son.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are not looking for any other suspects in the case and are asking anyone with video surveillance footage in the area to contact them.