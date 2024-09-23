Menu

Crime

Talk with your teens about risks of unsanctioned grad parties, say Okanagan RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 23, 2024 9:27 pm
1 min read
Police in the Okanagan are urging parents to have open conversations with their teens about the risk of unsanctioned grad parties. View image in full screen
Police in the Okanagan are urging parents to have open conversations with their teens about the risk of unsanctioned grad parties. Global News
With the new school year underway, police in the Okanagan are urging parents to have frank conversations with their kids about the risks of unsanctioned pre-grad parties.

RCMP say the events typically happen randomly over the course of a school year and are often organized via word of mouth or on social media.

But police say the parties can involve “significant risk” to the safety of participants.

Click to play video: 'Concerned Parent Speaks out about Grad Party Threats'
Concerned Parent Speaks out about Grad Party Threats

“They usually take place in unsupervised locations including remote forested areas, parks or within a private home,” RCMP said in a media release.

“When not supervised, the potential for underaged alcohol consumption and illegal drug use significantly increases, and in turn increases the risk of accidents, injuries and other dangerous outcomes.”

Police say parents should talk openly with their teens about the risks of participating in such events and the importance of always having a safe ride home.

Kelowna/Central Okanagan RCMP said they are in continuous contact with School District 23 “to ensure these types of events are monitored and to ensure public safety.”

Mounties added they are well aware of locations where the parties typically take place, and will enforce laws around drinking, drug use, mischief and noise.

 

