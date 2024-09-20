Mother of Parkland County homicide victim Aylissa Rovere shares her grief

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of a 32-year-old woman who was found dead west of Edmonton last weekend is sharing her grief.

Jodi Dunn is remembering her daughter Aylissa Rovere as someone who wanted to make people happy, and someone who had a beautiful singing voice. Dunn described her daughter as the baby of the family. Growing up, she was always cracking jokes and making people laugh. Dunn said her daughter loved to sing and dance.

“Remembering all the good memories that we had, the laughs, listening to songs she used to sing,” Dunn said.

Dunn said Rovere was living with a friend in Edmonton. That friend notified Dunn on Sept. 2 that she hadn’t heard from her for a few days. That’s when Dunn said she called police.

On Sept. 13, the Edmonton Police Service asked for the public’s help locating Rovere. Through their investigation, police said they believed Rovere “had been met with foul play.”

Over the weekend, a search warrant was executed at a home in Parkland County where police discovered human remains.

“Now she’s safe,” Dunn said. “She’ll have love there because we strongly believe there’s life after death. And she’s going to have love that she’s never felt before, even love that I couldn’t give her.”

Collin Boucher-Gionet, 34, is charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body. Police said Rovere and Boucher-Gionet were in an intimate relationship.

Dunn said her daughter and Boucher-Gionet were in an on-and-off again relationship.

A gofundme has been set up to help the family cover funeral costs and support Rovere’s two children.