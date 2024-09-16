A ‘fresh perspective’: Global News Toronto unveils expanded newscast

Send this page to someone via email

Viewers of Global News Toronto are being treated to a “fresh perspective” on the day’s news as the 50-year-old station begins a new format.

Global News Toronto is adding 30 minutes to its early evening newscast, providing viewers with more local news coverage starting Monday.

Antony Robart, a veteran anchor and reporter, will head the all-new Global News at 5 – airing from 5 to 6 p.m. ET – and will join Tracy Tong, an award-winning anchor and producer, on Global News at 6, airing from 6 to 6:30 p.m. ET.

Global National with Dawna Friesen will continue to air at 6:30 p.m. ET in Toronto. Tong will continue to anchor Global News at 11.

Robart, who joined Global News in 2004, said his passion for sharing stories from people in the Greater Toronto Area and beyond continues to drive him every day.

“It is an incredible honour, privilege and a great source of pride to take on this important responsibility at such a critical time,” he said.

Tong, who started her broadcasting career at Global, said Robart’s presence on the evening news desk will revitalize the journalism Global provides.

“We look forward to bringing fresh perspective and dynamic energy to an expanded news format, which will offer even more depth and insight to the stories that matter to our communities,” she said.

New 'Focus Ontario' host announced

As part of the new format, meteorologist Anthony Farnell will appear in both Global News at 5 and Global News at 6. Weather specialist Caley Bedore will appear alongside Tong on Global News at 11.

“At a time when local news coverage is in decline, we remain committed to serving our communities,” said Sherri Clark, news director at Global News Toronto.

“We are thrilled to expand our newscast to 5 p.m., bringing audiences the information they need earlier and allowing us to dig deeper into the stories that matter.”

Additionally, the long running soap opera, The Young and the Restless, will continue to be a mainstay in Global’s afternoon line-up. The program will be moving half an hour earlier, airing weekdays from 4 to 5 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Miranda Anthistle will take on the role of national anchor on Global News Morning, joining anchor Candace Daniel and meteorologist Ross Hull.

Finally, starting Oct. 6, Queen’s Park bureau chief Colin D’Mello will also take on a new role as the host of Focus Ontario, Global News’ provincial affairs program focused on political debates, current events and all the players at legislature.

Focus Ontario will air every weekend, Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 a.m. ET, 11:30 a.m. ET and midnight ET.