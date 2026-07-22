Man charged for N.S. premier protest released on bail, due back in court this fall

The man charged for his alleged role in a protest that saw the windshield of a vehicle carrying Nova Scotia’s premier smashed in has been released on $5,000 bail.
The 19-year-old from Lawrencetown, N.S. appeared in Kentville provincial court this morning and was released on conditions that include house arrest.
Premier Tim Houston and his staff were in Wolfville, N.S. on July 15 when protesters blocked vehicles from leaving a speaking event at Acadia University.
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Mounties say a person allegedly climbed onto a vehicle and smashed the windshield while the premier and his staff were inside.
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The 19-year-old was arrested last week and has been charged with intimidation of a justice system participant, two counts of intimidation and mischief under $5,000.
His case is scheduled to return to court in September.
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