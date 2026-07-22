Man charged for N.S. premier protest released on bail, due back in court this fall

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The man charged for his alleged role in a protest that saw the windshield of a vehicle carrying Nova Scotia’s premier smashed in has been released on $5,000 bail.

The 19-year-old from Lawrencetown, N.S. appeared in Kentville provincial court this morning and was released on conditions that include house arrest.

0:47 Wolfville protesters block N.S. Premier Tim Houston, smash his car windshield

Premier Tim Houston and his staff were in Wolfville, N.S. on July 15 when protesters blocked vehicles from leaving a speaking event at Acadia University.

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Mounties say a person allegedly climbed onto a vehicle and smashed the windshield while the premier and his staff were inside.

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The 19-year-old was arrested last week and has been charged with intimidation of a justice system participant, two counts of intimidation and mischief under $5,000.

His case is scheduled to return to court in September.