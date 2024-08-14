Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitobans on bail could be monitored electronically through new program: government

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2024 1:10 pm
1 min read
Matt Wiebe, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Keeper of the Great Seal of the Province of Manitoba, Minister responsible for the Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation is sworn-in by Lt. Gov. Anita Neville at a Premier and cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. The Manitoba government is launching an electronic monitoring program to supervise those who have been charged with crimes and released on bail. View image in full screen
Matt Wiebe, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Keeper of the Great Seal of the Province of Manitoba, Minister responsible for the Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation is sworn-in by Lt. Gov. Anita Neville at a Premier and cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. The Manitoba government is launching an electronic monitoring program to supervise those who have been charged with crimes and released on bail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government is launching an electronic monitoring program to supervise those who have been charged with crimes and released on bail.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says the 24-7 monitoring system will allow law enforcement to see if people are following the conditions of their release.

The government says in a release the devices use voice, audio and vibration commands to alert those wearing it, and can emit loud alerts if someone’s in an area they’re prohibited from entering.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s ‘suite’ of bail reform policies aims to restore safety, trust: minister'
Manitoba’s ‘suite’ of bail reform policies aims to restore safety, trust: minister

Wiebe says the initiative provides another tool in the government’s efforts to combat retail crime and keep communities safe.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not clear if this program would be used for everyone on bail, or in select situations.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The province is providing $2.9 million over two years to the program, with the option to continue if it is successful.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba government reveals expansive bail-reform, community safety plan'
Manitoba government reveals expansive bail-reform, community safety plan
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices