Manitobans on bail could be monitored electronically through new program: government

The Manitoba government is launching an electronic monitoring program to supervise those who have been charged with crimes and released on bail.
Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says the 24-7 monitoring system will allow law enforcement to see if people are following the conditions of their release.
The government says in a release the devices use voice, audio and vibration commands to alert those wearing it, and can emit loud alerts if someone’s in an area they’re prohibited from entering.
Wiebe says the initiative provides another tool in the government’s efforts to combat retail crime and keep communities safe.
It’s not clear if this program would be used for everyone on bail, or in select situations.
The province is providing $2.9 million over two years to the program, with the option to continue if it is successful.
