SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

24-year-old firefighter identified who died fighting the Jasper fires

By Jill Croteau Global News
Posted August 8, 2024 8:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta firefighter, 24, dies battling Jasper wildfires'
Alberta firefighter, 24, dies battling Jasper wildfires
A firefighter has died fighting the out-of-control wildfire burning in Jasper National Park. The 24-year-old firefighter was hit by a falling tree while fighting the blaze northeast of Jasper. Erik Bay reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Global News has learned the identity of the young firefighter who lost his life fighting the Jasper wildfires.

Morgan Kitchen, 24, died a hero.

He was part of the Alberta Wildfire crew and was fatally injured by a falling tree.

A tribute post shared online stated that Kitchen had a bold and brilliant personality. He was a man who was funny and opinionated.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

His loved ones called him 100 per cent authentic and someone who brought adventure and joy.

Click to play video: 'Jasper resident recounts bus tour experience as Jasper fire remains out of control'
Jasper resident recounts bus tour experience as Jasper fire remains out of control
Trending Now

The tribute also states Kitchen got along with his fellow firefighters and was happy doing what he loved in a place as wild and free as he was.

Story continues below advertisement

He leaves behind grieving parents and six siblings along with countless extended family and a network of friends.

A funeral is planned for next Saturday in Calgary.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices