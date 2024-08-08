24-year-old firefighter identified who died fighting the Jasper fires

Global News has learned the identity of the young firefighter who lost his life fighting the Jasper wildfires.
Morgan Kitchen, 24, died a hero.
He was part of the Alberta Wildfire crew and was fatally injured by a falling tree.
A tribute post shared online stated that Kitchen had a bold and brilliant personality. He was a man who was funny and opinionated.
His loved ones called him 100 per cent authentic and someone who brought adventure and joy.
The tribute also states Kitchen got along with his fellow firefighters and was happy doing what he loved in a place as wild and free as he was.
He leaves behind grieving parents and six siblings along with countless extended family and a network of friends.
A funeral is planned for next Saturday in Calgary.
