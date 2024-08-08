24-year-old firefighter identified who died fighting the Jasper fires

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Global News has learned the identity of the young firefighter who lost his life fighting the Jasper wildfires.

Morgan Kitchen, 24, died a hero.

He was part of the Alberta Wildfire crew and was fatally injured by a falling tree.

A tribute post shared online stated that Kitchen had a bold and brilliant personality. He was a man who was funny and opinionated.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

His loved ones called him 100 per cent authentic and someone who brought adventure and joy.

1:44 Jasper resident recounts bus tour experience as Jasper fire remains out of control

The tribute also states Kitchen got along with his fellow firefighters and was happy doing what he loved in a place as wild and free as he was.

Story continues below advertisement

He leaves behind grieving parents and six siblings along with countless extended family and a network of friends.

A funeral is planned for next Saturday in Calgary.