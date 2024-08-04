Alberta firefighter dies fighting Jasper wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

A firefighter has died fighting the out-of-control wildfire complex burning in Jasper National Park.

RCMP say around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 3, officers were notified of an Alberta Wildland fire employee who sustained a serious injury.

The 24-year-old firefighter was hit by a falling tree while fighting the blaze northeast of Jasper.

The man was extracted from the scene by STARS and was pronounced dead.

The firefighter was a resident of Calgary and based out of the Rocky Mountain House fire base.

“RCMP wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of the deceased,” said public information officer Cpl. Troy Savinkoff.

Mounties say Occupational Health and Safety has been notified of the death and will be investigating.

Alberta’s Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen shared his condolences for the young firefighter to X, formerly Twitter, Saturday evening.

“I am devastated to learn today of the tragic loss of one of our valued Alberta Wildland firefighters, serving the province in the Jasper area. My heart goes out to the family and friends of this front-line hero who had an unwavering commitment to safeguarding our communities,” Loewen said.

“Our deepest condolences also go to his fire-line crew, the 700-person strong team working in Jasper, and the larger Alberta Wildfire community. I know all of you have been deeply impacted by this loss. On behalf of all Albertans, we grieve this terrible news with you.”