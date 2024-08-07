Menu

Traffic

2-vehicle collision closes Trans-Canada Highway near Field, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 7, 2024 5:15 pm
1 min read
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. File/Global News
A section of the Trans-Canada Highway near the Alberta border around Field, B.C., is closed because of a serious, two-vehicle collision.

Police say the crash happened at noon at Emerald Lake Road and Highway 1.

“At the moment, multiple people are being treated for serious injuries,” RCMP said. “The highway will remain closed for several hours in both directions.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Golden-Field RCMP detachment at 250-344-2221.

