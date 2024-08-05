Suspect in Okanagan car and home thefts sought

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking people who recognize a woman they say may be connected to a recent spate of South Okanagan thefts to come forward.

“Over the past three weeks, there has been an increase in reports of theft from motor vehicles and property from homes spanning from Peachland to Osoyoos,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The incidents typically occur during the night, with the thieves targeting unlocked vehicles, bikes and any other insecure property.”

Witness photos and surveillance show a woman, approximately 35 to 45 years old with blonde hair in areas where these crimes have occurred.

Caucasian female walking into a store. The female is wearing a pink shirt, black top, black and white runners, with sunglasses on her head. COURTESY: RCMP

“We urge anyone who recognizes this individual or has any information related to these thefts to come forward,” Const. Kelly Brett said.

“Even the smallest piece of information could be crucial in helping us solve these cases and prevent further incidents.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and reference Penticton RCMP file 2024-11568, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online.

The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP reminds the community to take precautions to protect their vehicles and belongings.