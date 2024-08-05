Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in Okanagan car and home thefts sought

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 5, 2024 2:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Home security: Budget-friendly tips to keep property safe'
Home security: Budget-friendly tips to keep property safe
Landscaper Mike Dall’Aqua shows us how to protect our property amid a rise in car thefts across Canada. He shows us some easy-to-install gadgets for securing our cars, budget-friendly home security options, and gives us his top tips for keeping criminals away. – Jan 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are asking people who recognize a woman they say may be connected to a recent spate of South Okanagan thefts to come forward.

“Over the past three weeks, there has been an increase in reports of theft from motor vehicles and property from homes spanning from Peachland to Osoyoos,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The incidents typically occur during the night, with the thieves targeting unlocked vehicles, bikes and any other insecure property.”

Witness photos and surveillance show a woman, approximately 35 to 45 years old with blonde hair in areas where these crimes have occurred.

Caucasian female walking into a store. The female is wearing a pink shirt, black top, black and white runners, with sunglasses on her head.
Caucasian female walking into a store. The female is wearing a pink shirt, black top, black and white runners, with sunglasses on her head. COURTESY: RCMP
Trending Now

“We urge anyone who recognizes this individual or has any information related to these thefts to come forward,” Const. Kelly Brett said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Even the smallest piece of information could be crucial in helping us solve these cases and prevent further incidents.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and reference Penticton RCMP file 2024-11568, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online.

The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP reminds the community to take precautions to protect their vehicles and belongings.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices