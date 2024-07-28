Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Priestman apologizes for Olympic soccer scandal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2024 1:09 pm
1 min read
Canada coach Bev Priestman attends a training session at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Scott Barbour. View image in full screen
Canada coach Bev Priestman attends a training session at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Scott Barbour. YN
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

PARIS – Canadian women’s soccer coach Bev Priestman said she is taking accountability and co-operating with an investigation into a spying scandal involving the women’s soccer team that has blown up at the Paris Games.

Preistman offered her first public comments on the scandal Sunday in a statement issued by her lawyers.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Canada’s Ellie Black pushes envelope in women’s gymnastics'
Paris 2024: Canada’s Ellie Black pushes envelope in women’s gymnastics
Story continues below advertisement

She says she is “heartbroken” for the players on the team and apologized to team members and Canadians.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Priestman and two assistants were suspended by FIFA for a year as a part of a punishment for a developing situation that started when an analyst was caught using a drone to spy on New Zealand team practices before the start of Olympic competition.

The sanctions also included a six-point penalty — the equivalent of two wins in the Olympic tournament — for the defending champion Canadians in Paris and a fine of around $313,000 levied against Canada Soccer.

Earlier Sunday, Canadian sports minister Carla Qualtrough announced that the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer’s funding as a result of the scandal.

A written statement on behalf of Bev Priestman. View image in full screen
A statement on behalf of Bev Priestman released July 28, 2024. via Lucentem
Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices