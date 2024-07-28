Ottawa withholds some of Canada Soccer’s funding

See more sharing options

PARIS – Canada sports minister Carla Qualtrough says the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer’s funding following a spying scandal involving the Olympic women’s soccer team.

FIFA docked six points from the team due to a drone spying scandal at the Paris Games.

It also banned head coach Bev Priestman and two assistants for a year each and fined Canada Soccer around $313,000.

Qualtrough says the funding, which is “related to the suspended officials,” is being withheld for the duration of their FIFA sanction.

She says there is a deeply concerning pattern of behaviour at Canada Soccer.

Two assistant coaches were caught using drones to spy on New Zealand’s practices before the teams played their opening game last Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.