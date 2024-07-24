Top U.K. rider out of Olympics after horse-whipping video surfaces

One of Britain’s most decorated Olympians, Charlotte Dujardin, has pulled out of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after a shocking video emerged showing her repeatedly whipping a horse.

Dujardin has won six Olympic medals in dressage, an equestrian event in which horse and rider perform a series of artistic movements. She is tied with retired cyclist Laura Kenny for the most Olympic medals won by a woman athlete in the U.K.

Dujardin may have been able to pull ahead of Kenny at this year’s Olympics, but instead, she will serve out a provisional suspension from her sport until an investigation into her alleged abuse is completed.

Charlotte Dujardin poses with her horse Pete (Imhotep) during a Team GB Paris 2024 Olympic Games equestrian team announcement at Oakelbrook Mill on July 2, 2024 in Newent, England. Dujardin has withdrawn from the Olympics after a video emerged showing her whipping a horse repeatedly during a training session.

The international governing body overseeing equestrian sports, known as FEI, suspended Dujardin a day after it received a video of her “engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare,” the federation wrote in a press release. The video was sent in by a lawyer representing an “undisclosed complainant.”

An investigation was immediately initiated and the FEI reached out to Dujardin, who confirmed that she was the individual in the video and “acknowledged that her conduct was inappropriate.”

The footage was allegedly taken several years ago while Dujardin was coaching a rider at a private stable. The rider’s identity has not been released.

The disturbing video, viewed by Global News, shows Dujardin in an indoor riding arena appearing to train a rider on horseback. Using a long whip, Dujardin can be seen whipping the horse’s legs and rump dozens of times over the course of a minute as it trots around the arena. Dujardin struck the horse so hard at some points that loud cracks could be heard echoing through the building.

Dujardin called her behaviour in the video an “error of judgement” in a statement posted to Instagram.

“What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment,” she wrote. “I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down.”

While Dujardin claims the video in question was recorded four years ago, the lawyer who submitted the alarming footage to the FEI states it was taken in 2022.

Stephan Wensing is the lawyer representing the whistleblower who recorded the footage, according to multiple media reports.

Wensing told Sky News that his client was compelled to record the incident because she had seen Dujardin engage in similar abuse several times before. His client felt scared to report Dujardin due to her high-profile standing in the equestrian world, but she wanted to act before the 2024 Olympics began.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Wensing explained some of the context behind the video: “Charlotte Dujardin was in the middle of the arena. She said to the student, ‘your horse must lift up the legs more in the canter.’ She took the long whip and she was beating the horse more than 24 times in one minute and really hard, really harsh, really tough.”

The FEI states that Dujardin is co-operating with authorities and that she herself requested to be provisionally suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. She also voluntarily withdrew from the Paris Olympics.

Under the suspension, Dujardin will be prohibited from participating in FEI-related competitions and events. Dujardin has also been suspended by the British Equestrian Federation, making her ineligible to participate in national competitions.

“We are deeply disappointed with this case, especially as we approach the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. However, it is our responsibility and crucial that we address any instances of abuse, as equine welfare cannot be compromised,” FEI president Ingmar De Vos said.

“Charlotte has expressed genuine remorse for her actions, and we recognize and appreciate her willingness to take responsibility. Despite the unfortunate timing, we believe this action reaffirms the FEI’s commitment to welfare as the guardians of our equine partners and the integrity of our sport.”

The U.K. Olympic team announced Wednesday that Becky Moody will replace Dujardin on the equestrian dressage team. Moody will be riding her horse Jagerbomb.

Team GB can confirm that Becky Moody riding Jagerbomb will now be the third member of the equestrian dressage team following the withdrawal of Charlotte Dujardin. pic.twitter.com/y7XeFSkCMG — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 24, 2024